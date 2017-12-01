Mild start to December

Mild conditions continue as we kick-start the month of December with more unseasonable warmth in store. We'll have a breezy southerly wind that will help pump our temps up once again, into the 50s. Some of our SW neighborhoods may climb near 60° so make sure you get out and enjoy it. A few more clouds will be seen compared to our Thursday thanks to a warm front that has been lifting through the region. We clear out tonight though as high pressure build in behind a very weak cool front. Highs look to fall just a touch for our Saturday but look to climb back toward 60° Sunday due to a reinforcing warm front. The trailing cold front is slated to move through Monday with this one being stronger.

Much colder air looks to move in behind this one, igniting a bit of a pattern change for us. Temperatures fall back into the 40s for Monday with the falling trend continuing right through the latter half of next week. A chance of showers is possible Monday as the boundary presses in. Colder air works in by late in the day which could change this precip. over to a bit of a wintry mix before it changes to a bit of snow overnight. A few flurries may be seen Tuesday and Wednesday as some wrap-around moisture attempts to move back through Siouxland. Another shot at some snow arrives on Thursday due to a little clipper system that sinks its way into the region. Continue to monitor us for the latest.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer