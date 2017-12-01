Authorities search for missing O'Neill, NE teen - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Authorities search for missing O'Neill, NE teen

Posted:
O'NEILL, Neb. (NCN) -

Law enforcement is on the lookout for an O’Neill, Nebraska, teen, who’s been missing since November 17th.

The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted a photo, and some information, about 17-year-old Adrian Stone, who’s been missing for roughly two weeks.

Stone is 5’10” tall and approximately 120 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was O’Neill, Nebraska.

Anyone with information Stone’s whereabouts, are asked to call the O’Neill Police at (402) 336-7170, or call the tip line at (866) 660-4025.

