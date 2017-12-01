South Dakota pheasant hunting may pick up in late season - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota pheasant hunting may pick up in late season

Posted:
ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) -

Officials say it's been a slow pheasant season in South Dakota, but late-season hunting is often the best option when bird numbers are below average.
   
Aberdeen American News reports that the state's 78-day pheasant season began Oct. 21 and ends Jan. 7. With half the season ahead, pheasant hunters can take advantage of temperatures dropping.
   
Travis Runia is the senior upland game biologist for the state's Game, Fish and Parks Department. He says once the majority of harvest has completed, there is less cover for pheasants to hide from hunters. Runia says winter weather forces the birds to seek thicker cover to survive.

The number of hunters usually dwindles later in the season, which could also mean less competition on public lands.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.