Siouxlander appointed to National Pork Board

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue today announced the appointment of five members to serve on the National Pork Board. The producers appointed to serve three-year terms include:

Brett Kaysen, Nunn, Colo.

Steven R. Rommereim, Alcester, S.D.

Scott Phillips, Drexel, Mo.

Heather Hill, Greenfield, Ind.

Deb Balance, Fremont, N.C.

“These appointees represent a cross-section of the pork producers and I know they will help us better meet the needs of our American farmers, ranchers, and producers," said Perdue. “Their work is important as pork production is critical to the U.S. farm sector and the American economy as a whole.”

The National Pork Board is composed of 15 pork producers, who are nominated by the National Pork Producers Delegate Body, which is made up of approximately 160 producer and importer members.

The program was created and is administered under the authority of the Pork Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Act of 1985 (PDF). It became effective September 5, 1986, when the Pork Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Order (PDF) was implemented.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the establishment of 22 industry-funded research and promotion boards. They empower farmers and ranchers to leverage their own resources to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets, and conduct important research and promotion activities. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service provides oversight, paid for by industry assessments, which ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity for participating stakeholders.

A list of National Pork Board members is available on the AMS website, or visit the National Pork Board’s website for more information.