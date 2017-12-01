Three finalists named for Briar Cliff University president - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Three finalists named for Briar Cliff University president

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Briar Cliff University has narrowed its search for a new president to three finalists.

Among them is Briar Cliff's executive vice president Rachelle Karstens. The other candidates come from other universities in Wisconsin and Montana. Thomas Knothe is the dean of the Dahl School of Business at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Timothy Laurent is the vice president for academic affairs at the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana.

BCU spokesperson Leslie Heying told KTIV the finalists were on campus, this week, to meet with key members of the Briar Cliff community. Heying says the next president "will be determined by the University's Board of Trustees based on feedback from our presidential search committee and key constituents including students, faculty, staff and supporters of Briar Cliff."

There's no timeline set to announce BCU's next president.

Technically, Hamid Shirvani's resignation doesn't take effect until the end of the month.

Karstens is overseeing day-to-day operations at Briar Cliff, right now.

