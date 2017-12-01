Family Christmas tree farm, a holiday tradition

Drive twelve miles southeast of Hawarden, Iowa and you'll see a sea of trees outside your car window.

Christmas trees.

"1986 they started growing Christmas trees," said T&S Christmas Tree Farm owner, Robin Miller.

Brother and sister, Robin and Adam Miller, took over the family tree farm from their parents eight years ago.

Since then, Robin's husband Matt joined the duo, and the team works from early April...

"We start as soon as the ground thaws," said Robin Miller.

'Til the end of the Christmas holiday, tending to 2,000 trees, big and small.

"We put in a lot of hours," said Robin Miller.

The first thing the T&S trio does when you make it out to their farm is they'll take you out among the trees, let you search for your favorite one, and once you select it, they'll then saw it down and get it prepped for you for the holidays.

Once you've made your pick and the tree is chopped down, they then carry it out to the shaker.

"We shake them to remove all the debris," said Robin Miller.

It's then taken to the drill machine to be fitted for a tree stand.

Finally, the tree comes here, to the flocking barn, for the finishing touch.

Now you have a snow-covered Christmas tree.

"And then load it onto your car or in your truck.....and pay," said Robin Miller.

As the years go by, more and more people flock from the farms to the department stores to buy trees to hang their ornaments and house wrapped gifts, leaving tree retailers out in the cold.

The Millers - they'll be back next spring, planting seeds on hands-and-knees when the frozen ground thaws.

"I have the best job in the world," said Robin Miller. "The people who come here are happy to be here. They're happy I provide a service that they can come cut a tree, they know it's fresh. It's a perfect job. I love it."