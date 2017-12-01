A mild weekend ahead before big changes next week

December has arrived but the cold air certainly has not. It was yet another day with highs in the 50s with lots of morning sun that gave way to clouds during the afternoon.

Those clouds won't be around for too long tonight so we can expect clearing skies and lows in the 20s.

We have two more really mild days to enjoy with highs in the mid 50s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday.

The big news in our world of weather concerns the changes that are coming next week.

Starting Monday, colder air will start to move in and at the same time a storm system will be moving through.

It looks like we could see some rain start Monday morning and then as colder air moves in during the day, snow may start to mix in with that rain.

A little snow could continue into Monday night before that system moves out.

Highs on Monday will likely hit the mid 40s during the morning hours with falling afternoon temps.

Then we'll probably only get into the low 30s on Tuesday. with a few flurries possible.

By Wednesday, highs may not even get out of the 20s as the cold air intrusion continues.

Thursday gives us our next best chance of seeing some light snow in the region with highs on Thursday near 30 degrees.