Morningside to face defending champs in NAIA football semifinals

The Morningside football team plays in the NAIA semifinals on Saturday. The third-ranked Mustangs visit top-ranked St. Francis of Indiana. Both teams are undefeated. The Mustangs are 13-0 and the Cougars are 12-0.

Morningside has won their first two playoff games easily, 63-7 and 52-7. St. Francis only won their opener by five points before beating Northwestern last week, 30-3.

Last year, the Mustangs led the Cougars 20-0 in the playoffs, before falling 42-35. St. Francis is the defending national champion and has won 22 in a row.

"We're going to play at their place and it will be fun," said Morningside head coach Steve Ryan. "It will be a great team and if we want to do what we want to do, we're going to have to beat St. Francis."

That game kicks off at 11:00 AM on Saturday in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Morningside is 0-3 against St. Francis all-time.