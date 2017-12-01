Dordt advance to Elite 8; Northwestern and Morningside swept - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dordt advance to Elite 8; Northwestern and Morningside swept

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Morningside and Northwestern each lost at the NAIA volleyball tournament on Friday.
--NAIA VOLLEYBALL
Westmont, CA 3 Northwestern 0 F
Park, MO 3 Morningside 0 F
Dordt 3 Hastings 1 F

