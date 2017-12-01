Iowa voter registration hits all-time high - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa voter registration hits all-time high

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
Iowa voter registration hits all-time high for a December prior to a general election.

The Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate, announces that the state's voter registration totals are at the highest mark in the state's history for a December prior to an election year. 

New data shows almost 2 million active registered voters in Iowa. 

According to the United States Elections Project, 93% of Iowa's eligible population is registered to vote. 

That is one of the highest rankings in the country. 

The current statewide active voter registration shows there are about 53,000 more republican voters than democratic.

The biggest numbers though, show a little over 721,000 voters claim "no party".

