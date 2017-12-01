Pretrial date moved due to psychiatric evaluation

A South Sioux City man will wait to stand trial.

Back in September, 41-year-old Bei Sheng Chen was charged with shooting and killing his wife 33-year-old Mei Huang.

It all happened in front of the South Sioux City Law Enforcement Center on September 6.

Officials say after hearing two gun shots outside the LEC, they found Huang on the ground and Chen attempting to escape.

Today, the defense appeared in court and requested a 60-day continuance.so that Chen may undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The state agreed to Chen's request and elected to continue pretrial on February 16, 2018