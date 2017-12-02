Norfolk man reported missing on Friday

Norfolk Police said 62-year-old Willis Keith Higgins of Norfolk was reported missing Friday.



They said he's 5'7” and weighs 183-pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.



Police said he Higgins was last seen wearing blue jeans with suspenders, grey shirt, a dark blue coat, and a grey & blue baseball cap.



He was last seen in the 800 block of South 13th Street in Norfolk and is believed to be headed to the greater Omaha area.

Police said Higgins is hard of hearing and will be in need of his medication.



Please contact local law enforcement if you have any information on Higgins at 402-844-2145.