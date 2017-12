Sydney Loofe’s parents brought pins with her picture on them to Lincoln Police Department.



Loofe has been missing for approximately two weeks. Authorities are still trying to locate her.



If you have information on her whereabouts please call FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation Omaha Field Office at 402-493-8688 option 1.



#FindingSydneyLoofe



