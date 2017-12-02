Family gives back to Siouxland children at annual Shoe and Mitten Party

Years ago one Siouxland family of 19 siblings came to the annual Shoe and Mitten Party.

As children they were able to get new shoes, socks and mittens to prepare for the harsh winter months.

"There were so many of us. There were 19 of my brothers and sisters and we, at one time, really struggled. And, the Goodwill was the one time of year that we knew we were going to get new shoes and new socks. That was a big deal in our family because we didn't have a lot compared to everybody," says Linda Wingert.

Fast forward to now, this family is now giving back to the program that helped them as children.

They've even gotten their spouses and children involved in volunteering. "It's the beginning of our holiday, really. This is a great moment. This first weekend in December when they do this. It's kind of like topping off all of our planning for all year that we get together and package our candy up and our animals and stuff but, it's the beginning of our Christmas season. It's a beautiful moment," says Beth Karpuk.

For this pair of sisters, giving back is so important.

They say they love to see the joy on the faces of the children.

"Most of the parents come in and by the time they leave they're relaxed and happy and not so nervous to be here and it's a wonderful, wonderful thing for Sioux City's people who need the help like we needed it many, many years ago," says Karpuk.

The gift of a pair of shoes, socks and mittens has come a long way for this family.

Bringing the gift of giving back for more Siouxland children to benefit.

"Knowing at one point that we were the children coming through and now seeing their faces, the joy. They're just so happy when they come through those doors," says Wingert.