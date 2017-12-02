One healthcare provider puts patients in Holiday Spirit

A Siouxland healthcare provider is getting into the holiday spirit.

Saturday morning CNOS in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota kicked off the holiday season by inviting employees and their child to check out a very special piece of work.

In the waiting room is a massive train set display.

It features some Siouxland staples like Jolly Time Popcorn and even train cars from Palmer's candy.

The display is all about one thing.

"Our patients sometimes have to wait in the lobby and then you're at a doctors office and time, it seems like, stands still. So, this gives them something else to do, for the patients, and that's what it's all about.," says Kyle Bahney, helped set up the train set.

This is the 10th year for the train set.