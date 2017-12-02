Siouxlander wins Salvation Army "Volunteer of the Year" at "Fill the Truck" drive

Local emergency management responders are duking it out to help donate to those in need this holiday season.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland is teaming up with Wal-Mart again for its "Fill The Truck" event.

Dakota County Emergency Responders are teaming up to take on Sioux City Police, Sioux City Fire, and the Woodbury County Sheriffs' Office to see who can collect the most toys.

Shoppers can donate new toys and coats for the children or take a list with suggested items to help fill the truck.

"When people start seeing the red kettles out here we know that it's for good reason," said Deanna Hagberg, 'Fill The Truck' event organizer. "I just put my heart and soul into it. I truly believe in it and if we can help 600, 700 families a year during the holiday time, it just makes those families so much happier."

The "Fill The Truck" event wasn't the only thing happening outside the South Sioux City Wal-Mart, Saturday morning.

The event organizer, Deanna Hagberg received a special honor...Salvation Army "Volunteer of the Year."

"It's touching. It's overwhelming. I don't do this to be recognized," said Deanna Hagberg, 'Fill The Truck' event organizer. "I truly believe that if every person in this world would do one kind thing, this world would be such a better place. I'm very touched because I don't do it to be recognized, but I will display it with honor."

The honor is given to one volunteer from the Midwest.

The challenge is part of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program.