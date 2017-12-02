Santa chugs into Sioux City Railroad Museum for early Christmas gift

Santa Claus made an early Christmas stop in Sioux City, Saturday.

Instead of his sleigh, Santa arrived by train.

Santa chugged down the tracks on the back of a caboose and greeted a number of kids waiting to meet Chris Kringle.

Santa then took a seat in his big, red velvet chair and took gift requests from children that perched on his lap.

"See the crowd and see all the kids waiting to greet Santa when he gets off the caboose," said Sioux City Railroad Museum Executive Director. "I just think it's kind of nice to see kids' eyes light up and then we have such a great area down for Santa to sit and meet with the kids and everybody is eager to do that."

While families waited in line, they munched on some popcorn and cookies.

Kids also got the chance to cut out their very own elf hats to be some of Santa's helpers.

Santa's Whistle Stop Tour ended at 4 p.m.