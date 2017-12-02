Festive frames to help local economies

Ugly sweaters always seem to come out during this holiday season.

And in Le Mars Iowa, some had a lot of fun combining this seasonal fashion trend with of all things...bowling.

Different organizations, businesses, and a few naughty elves gathered last night for some festive frames.

They were knocking down pins as an example of how small towns can come together and have a great time.

Plus, to help stimulate their local economies.

"What we were hoping to accomplish out of this was to raise enough funds so that when all the other Chamber of Commerce came to Le Mars we can show them what we have to offer.", says Kate Melvin, Le Mars Mainstreet Chamber of Commerce

The proceeds from the event go towards an even bigger event in April.

That's when all the Main Street Iowa committees from around the state will converge in Le Mars and swap ideas on how to promote and grow small town economies.