Festive frames to help local economies - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Festive frames to help local economies

Posted:
By Travis Hoffer, Chief Photographer
Connect

Ugly sweaters always seem to come out during this holiday season.

And in Le Mars Iowa, some had a lot of fun combining this seasonal fashion trend with of all things...bowling.

Different organizations, businesses, and a few naughty elves gathered last night for some festive frames.     

They were knocking down pins as an example of how small towns can come together and have a great time.

Plus, to help stimulate their local economies.

"What we were hoping to accomplish out of this was to raise enough funds so that when all the other Chamber of Commerce came to Le Mars we can show them what we have to offer.", says Kate Melvin, Le Mars Mainstreet Chamber of Commerce

The proceeds from the event  go towards an even bigger event in April. 

That's when all the Main Street Iowa committees from around the state will converge in Le Mars and swap ideas on how to promote and grow small town economies.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.