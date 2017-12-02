Nebraska announces Scott Frost as new football coach

Scott Frost is Nebraska's new head football coach.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -
It's been widely speculated for weeks, and even before Mike Riley was fired as Nebraska head coach. Now, it's done. Scott Frost has agreed to a deal to become the Huskers' 30th head football coach.
A formal announcement was made by Nebraska at 5:00 p.m., just hours after Frost's former team, Central Florida, beat Memphis in the American Athletic Conference Championship game.
Frost's reported deal is for seven years, and $35 million.
Frost will return to Lincoln after quarterbacking the Cornhuskers to a national championship in 1997. He'll become the fifth former Husker to lead the football program.
“It is a great honor and privilege to have the opportunity to return to Nebraska and to lead the Husker football program,” Frost said in a statement. “I have been fortunate to be at a wonderful school the last two years, but Nebraska is a special place with a storied tradition and a fan base which is second to none. I am truly humbled to be here. The state of Nebraska and the Husker program mean a great deal to me. This is home.
A news conference introducing Frost is scheduled for noon on Sunday.