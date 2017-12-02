Nebraska announces Scott Frost as new football coach

It's been widely speculated for weeks, and even before Mike Riley was fired as Nebraska head coach. Now, it's done. Scott Frost has agreed to a deal to become the Huskers' 30th head football coach.

A formal announcement was made by Nebraska at 5:00 p.m., just hours after Frost's former team, Central Florida, beat Memphis in the American Athletic Conference Championship game.

There is no place like home.



There is no place like Nebraska.



Welcome home, @Coach_Frost.

Frost's reported deal is for seven years, and $35 million.



Frost will return to Lincoln after quarterbacking the Cornhuskers to a national championship in 1997. He'll become the fifth former Husker to lead the football program.

“It is a great honor and privilege to have the opportunity to return to Nebraska and to lead the Husker football program,” Frost said in a statement. “I have been fortunate to be at a wonderful school the last two years, but Nebraska is a special place with a storied tradition and a fan base which is second to none. I am truly humbled to be here. The state of Nebraska and the Husker program mean a great deal to me. This is home.



A news conference introducing Frost is scheduled for noon on Sunday.