Warm Sunday, wintry mix possible by Monday

More mild conditions are have been being felt as we start the first weekend in December. Another warm front is on the move and this is going to keep us unseasonably warm as we step into our Sunday. Increasing clouds will bee seen as this frontal boundary pushes through the region. The trailing cold front is what's really going to kick-start some changes across the region. These changes will be coming next week and will begin Monday. Colder air will begin to filter in just as moisture is beginning to develop along the cold front.

As a result, This looks to bring some rain that will gradually change to snow through the daytime hours. Little to no accumulation is expected, at least at the moment but continue to stay tuned. That system looks to move out Monday overnight with the chance for still some lingering show showers. Temperatures will quickly fall throughout the day Monday will our high occurring at midnight. Mid 40s can be expected early Monday before temps tumble through the day. Even colder air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with upper 20s and lower 30s expected. The cold, blustery feel continues through the rest of the week with a few flurries possible Tuesday and Wednesday as minor disturbances swing through. A bit better of a chance of snow arrives Thursday though due to Alberta Clipper system dipping toward the viewing area. Highs continue to stay below average into next weekend with temps rounding out in the 20s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer