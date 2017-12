The Hawkeyes will take on Boston College in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York City on December 27th.

Iowa has lost its last five bowl games dating back to 2011, and they haven't been close either. The Hawkeyes have lost by an average of 19 points in those games.

Iowa's biggest win of the 2017 season came at Kinnick against then-six-ranked Ohio State by 31 points.

The Hawkeyes' last bowl win was in the Insight Bowl in 2010 against Missouri.