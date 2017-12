Iowa State will head to Memphis, Tennessee to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Memphis on New Years' Eve.

The last time the Cyclones played in a bowl game, it was the Liberty Bowl, in 2012.

They lost to Tulsa 31-17.

Iowa State's season was highlighted by two top-5 wins, at then-number-three Oklahoma and at Jack Trice against then-number-four TCU.

The Cyclones last bowl win was against Minnesota in the Insight Bowl in 2009.

They're 3-9 in bowl games in school history.