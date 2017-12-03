Nebraska introduces Scott Frost as next head coach

A new era of Nebraska football was ushered in Sunday in Lincoln, when Scott Frost took the reigns as the Cornhuskers' new head coach.

And for a fan base that was left with a sour taste in its mouth after a 4-8 campaign this season, this is the guy that most everybody wanted.

The first impression of new Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was certainly a good one.

And there's a lot to be excited about.

This is a man who took over an 0-12 UCF squad just two years ago and morphed them into one of college football's best teams.

He's hoping to bring that same level of success to Lincoln.

Frost is tasked with turning around a Nebraska program coming off its worst season since 1961.

His resume certainly speaks for itself.

In 9 years as an assistant, Frost's teams have won 85% of its games and he led UCF to a Peach Bowl berth this season.

Frost's status as a native Nebraskan, and a member of the Cornhuskers' national championship teams in 1995 and 1997, made him an easy target for athletic director Bill Moos and former head coach Tom Osborne.

And Frost says one of his key missions early on is to mend a tattered fan base.

"People here are passionate, and no one knows that better than me," said Frost. "We're looking forward to tapping into that the right way. Watching this program from afar, I don't think people have been unified in support behind something for a while."

"Once you get that kind of unity and togetherness, and you put in the work, success inevitably follows," added Frost. "Listen, we're going to go fast around here. Practices are going to be fast, meetings are going to be fast. It's going to be a lot of fun. I can't wait to start building some of the same things with people here, that we've been able to do the last two years."

One "nuts and bolts" point, Frost says he'll take some time to name his assistants, but that he expects most of his UCF staff to join him in Lincoln.

The theme of the day was "fit," and athletic director Bill Moos was adamant Sunday that Frost is a perfect fit for the program.

And Husker fans certainly believe they got the right man to right the ship.