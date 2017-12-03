Historic Peirce Mansion opens doors for holiday celebration - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Historic Peirce Mansion opens doors for holiday celebration

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

One of Sioux City's most historic landmarks opened up for visitors, Sunday. 

The Sioux City Public Museum swung open the doors to the historic Peirce Mansion for the annual holiday open house. 

Santa Claus was lounging at the mansion and listening to gift requests from children. 

Local performers also sang Christmas carols at the event. 

The Mount Zion Praise Team performed at 1:30 p.m. and the East High Chorale sang at 2:30 p.m. 

"It's a sense of festivity at the mansion today, we absolutely love opening the house up to the public and seeing them enjoy such a wonderful historic home," said volunteer, Connie Macfarlane. "The community just loves it as we do." 

Today's open house ended at 4 p.m.

