Blustery and much colder Monday, wintry mix still possible

I hope you've enjoyed the mild weather this weekend! The clouds have been gradually increasing today after a gorgeous first half of the weekend. A warm front is the culprit and this has brought a reinforcing shot of mild conditions, even with the clouds hanging rather thick. Big changes are in store though as we kick-start the workweek. The trailing cold front behind this warm air is what's going allow those to occur. Much colder air will begin to filter in just as moisture is beginning to develop along the cold front. As a result, This looks to bring some potential rain showers that will gradually change to some snow showers through the daytime hours. Little to no accumulation is expected, at least at the moment but continue to stay tuned. The best bet for seeing this precip. will be mainly north of Sioux City across northern Siouxland. Winds will be blustery behind the front with gusts possibly nearing 50 mph. A Wind Advisory goes into effect Monday at noon and lasts through 12 AM Tuesday.

That system looks to move out Monday overnight with the chance for still some lingering show showers. Temperatures will quickly fall throughout the day Monday with our high occurring at midnight. Upper 40s can be expected early Monday before temps tumble through the day. Even colder air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with upper 20s and lower 30s expected. The cold, blustery feel continues through the rest of the week with a few flurries possible Tuesday and Wednesday as minor disturbances swing through. Another shot at a few snow showers arrives Thursday though due to Alberta Clipper system dipping toward the viewing area. Highs do start to moderate a touch as we progress into next weekend with temps climbing back toward the 40° by Sunday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer