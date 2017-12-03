Starting mild, ending cold & windy with snow by evening

**Wind Advisory issued for Siouxland from 12 PM Monday-12 AM Tuesday**

**Winter Weather Advisory issued for Holt Co. from 6 AM Monday to Monday 6 PM**

Another mild weekend was seen with highs even climbing into the 60s on our Sunday. This is all about to change today as potent cold front is going to swing though the region. This will bring blustery conditions along with falling temps through the day. Highs have occurred at 12 AM but morning temps will be in the upper 40s, dipping toward the mid 30s by afternoon. The arrival of colder air will be timed with some moisture as the boundary pushes in. As a result, This looks to bring some potential rain that will gradually change to some snow through the daytime hours. The evening commute could be a little dicey, with falling snow looking more likely in this time frame.

Not much accumulation is expected with the best bet around an inch or less. With the gusty winds that could occasionally rise toward the 50 mph mark, patchy blowing snow is possible so make sure you drive careful. That system looks to move out Monday overnight with the chance for still some lingering show showers. Even colder air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with upper 20s and lower 30s expected. The cold, blustery feel continues through the rest of the week with a few flurries possible Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as minor disturbances swing through. Another shot at a few snow showers arrives Friday though due to Alberta Clipper system dipping toward the viewing area. Highs do start to moderate a touch as we progress into next weekend with temps climbing back toward the 40° by Sunday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer