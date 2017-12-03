One dead after roll-over accident Sunday morning

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office says that at 8:08 a.m. Sunday morning, Woodbury County Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle roll-over traffic crash involving a semi-tractor trailer in the 2300 block of Deer Run Trail.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say a female passenger in the vehicle was transported to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Her exact condition is not being released at this time.

The Iowa State Patrol is conducting the technical investigation into the crash.

The names of the occupants of the vehicle are not being released pending notification of family. Bronson Fire & Ambulance, Woodbury County Emergency Services, Iowa DOT, Mercy Air Care, and Siouxland Paramedics all responded. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.