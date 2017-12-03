Sioux City woman sent to hospital with stab wounds - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City woman sent to hospital with stab wounds

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Police Department responded to a stabbing at the 600 block of 14th Street on Sunday shortly after 4 p.m.

Officials say a woman was stabbed on her leg and hand.

The victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, officials say they located the suspect at the residence.

As officers were searching, the suspect threw a knife towards them. No one was injured.

The suspect, 36 year-old Anne M Felicia, was taken into custody.

