The Iowa State Patrol said a 2002 Buick LeSabre was traveling on Highway 75 north of 200th Street in Lyon County on Friday afternoon.

The patrol said the driver of the LeSabre crossed the center line and hit a semi being driven by 33-year-old Alyce Widrig of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The driver died at the scene and the name of the driver is being withheld pending family notification.

The incident remains under investigation.