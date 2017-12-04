Spencer Main Street Grand Meander and Tuba Christmas is on December 4

The Spencer Main Street Grand Meander and Tuba Christmas will be held on December 4.

The Spencer Main Street Grand Meander will begin at 5 o'clock Monday evening.

Executive Director Nancy Naeve says it's a long-running tradition. "I think what this really is about is family tradition, and I just love that people still come down to see who's in what window and what activity is going on, Nancy Naeve, the Executive Director said. "There's hot chocolate, there's ice sculpting, we've got lots of caroling this year we're going to have three different groups going up and down Grand Avenue from the Spencer High School, and they're such great singers. Santa is going to make his way down Grand starting at 6 o'clock. He'll be on a sleigh, he'll have a police escort in the front, a fire truck behind with some Elves, and he will slowly make his way down Grand to the Tree of Joy in front of the Police Station and then we'll do a countdown to light the Tree for the season, too."

She adds that The Tuba Christmas Concert will be held in a new location. "It's going to be in the Spencer Area Activity Center, and that is the former Middle School. That'll be at 6:30. It's free, and the lovely people at SAAC are also going to have desserts and coffee for a free will offering."

