Trump heads to Utah where he's expected to reduce the size of two national monuments

The president heads to Utah, where he's expected to dramatically shrink the size of two national monuments.

President Trump will reduce "Bears Ears National Monument", currently 1.3 million acres, by almost 85 percent.

With "Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument" losing almost half of its acreage.

That's according to reports from NBC News, the Associated Press, and the Washington Post.

Thousands of people protested the plan over the weekend, while supporters say the National Monument designations are federal overreach.

Native American tribes and other opponents are expected to go to court.