Photographers across the country looked to the sky Sunday night to capture 2017's only visible Supermoon

(NBC News)

If you got a look at the moon Sunday night, it might have seemed a little bigger than normal.

That's because it was a Supermoon.

The moon was full Sunday night, as it was making it's closest approach to the Earth.

According to NASA, that combination made the moon appear about 14 percent larger than it normally does.

It was also a particularly bright Supermoon because of the more intense sunlight that reflects off the moon in the winter.

But there's one more interesting little fact about this super moon.

It can also be called a 'Frost Moon, a Cold Moon, or a Moon Before Yule'!

That's because it's the last full moon of the year.

