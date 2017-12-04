PHOTOS: Top classic movies to celebrate the holiday season - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

PHOTOS: Top classic movies to celebrate the holiday season

Posted:
(NBC News) -

If you're planning a movie night around the holidays - there are so many classics out their to get you in the spirit. 

"Santa's coming to town... Santa, OH my GOD."
 
"Elf" starring Will Ferrell is a family favorite during the holidays! 

"I triple dog dare yah!!"
 
"A Christmas Story," is youthful dysfunction at it's funniest.
 
"Come back, come back."

The 1983 film is perfect for a movie night. 

Macaulay Culkin stars as a little boy who got his wish to be "Home Alone".  What happens after that is fun for the whole family.
 
"He's got a shiny nose, shiny, I'd even say it glows (red nose)."

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" will bring out the kid in you and can remember the day this movie came out.
 
"And what did Santa bring you, honey?"

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" is a holiday must-see!

And if you find yourself asking.
 
"Isn't there anyone that knows what Christmas is all about." 

Get ready to get schooled by the coolest animated kids in "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
 
"He's not real." 

We all need a miracle for the holidays, and it's right on 34th Street. This original classic - or the remake -will warm your heart.
 
"I'm going to see the world!"

If you're looking for the true meaning of the Christmas spirit."It's A Wonderful Life"!
 
For all you hopeless romantics - grab a glass of spiked eggnog and watch "Love Actually." 

What is your favorite holiday movie? 
 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.