PHOTOS: Top classic movies to celebrate the holiday season

If you're planning a movie night around the holidays - there are so many classics out their to get you in the spirit.



"Santa's coming to town... Santa, OH my GOD."



"Elf" starring Will Ferrell is a family favorite during the holidays!

"I triple dog dare yah!!"



"A Christmas Story," is youthful dysfunction at it's funniest.



"Come back, come back."

The 1983 film is perfect for a movie night.

Macaulay Culkin stars as a little boy who got his wish to be "Home Alone". What happens after that is fun for the whole family.



"He's got a shiny nose, shiny, I'd even say it glows (red nose)."

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" will bring out the kid in you and can remember the day this movie came out.



"And what did Santa bring you, honey?"

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" is a holiday must-see!

And if you find yourself asking.



"Isn't there anyone that knows what Christmas is all about."

Get ready to get schooled by the coolest animated kids in "A Charlie Brown Christmas."



"He's not real."

We all need a miracle for the holidays, and it's right on 34th Street. This original classic - or the remake -will warm your heart.



"I'm going to see the world!"

If you're looking for the true meaning of the Christmas spirit."It's A Wonderful Life"!



For all you hopeless romantics - grab a glass of spiked eggnog and watch "Love Actually."



What is your favorite holiday movie?



