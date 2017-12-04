Spencer, IA man arrested after leading police on low-speed tractor chase

A Spencer, Iowa man is under arrest after leading police on a low-speed tractor chase early Saturday morning.



Thirty-eight-year-old Jeremy Starkson faces a half-dozen charges, including eluding, theft and assault.

Spencer police say Starkson was driving the tractor suspiciously in the parking lot of First English Lutheran Church at 1:30 in the morning.

When they tried to stop the tractor, Starkson drove away.

Officers say as they pursued the tractor through residential areas, Starkson swerved at police several times while they tried to deploy stop sticks.

Eventually, police say Starkson drove onto a lawn and then purposely ran the tractor into a police car, at which time the tractor was stopped and Starkson was arrested.

The investigation revealed the tractor had been stolen from a Spencer home earlier that night.