Ford recalls more than 202,000 pickup trucks and SUVs

Ford is recalling more than 200,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in North America.
The recall involves certain 2016 model F-150 and Explorer vehicles equipped with front power seats.
The front seat cushions can come loose and fail to properly hold people in a crash.
Ford says a bolt in the power seat adjuster can come loose or fall out.
The automaker says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries from the problem.Enter a VIN here to check if you have the recall notice.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com