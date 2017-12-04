Ford recalls more than 202,000 pickup trucks and SUVs

Ford is recalling more than 200,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in North America.

The recall involves certain 2016 model F-150 and Explorer vehicles equipped with front power seats.

The front seat cushions can come loose and fail to properly hold people in a crash.

Ford says a bolt in the power seat adjuster can come loose or fall out.

The automaker says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries from the problem.



Enter a VIN here to check if you have the recall notice.