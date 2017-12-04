Texas Roadhouse and Sioux City's Local 7 team up to raise money for the St. Florian Burn Foundation

Texas Roadhouse and Fire Fighters from Sioux City's Local 7 teamed up today to raise money for St. Florian Burn Foundation.

Texas Roadhouse offered a free meal from 11 am - 2 pm and the firefighters accepted good-will donations, and collected tips as they served the food and bussed the tables.

The St. Florian Burn Foundation aims to help prevent fires, helps with burn recovery, and holds a miracle burn camp for children that have suffered burn injuries.

Derek Trobaugh Vice President of the St. Florian Foundation says this partnership is very important to raising money for their non-profit.

"They've assisted us in other things as far as raising funds, and it means a lot for us because it means we can fund our programs," said Derek Trobaugh, Vice President St. Florian

The Miracle burn camp is held in July, up at Lake Okoboji.