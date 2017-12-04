USD's Streveler a finalist for FCS award

South Dakota quarterback Chris Streveler is one of three finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the FCS's top offensive player.



Streveler set Missouri Valley conference records for passing yards and total yards this season, while leading the Coyotes to the playoffs for the first time.



Streveler finished the season with 4,134 passing yards and 43 touchdowns. He threw for 520 yards and five touchdowns in USD's loss to Sam Houston State on Saturday.

The winner of the Walter Payton Award will be announced Jan. 5.