Pinstripe Bowl will be homecoming for Iowa's Wadley

Iowa will take on Boston College in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York City. For one Hawkeye, it will be a homecoming of sorts.

Senior running back Akrum Wadley is from nearby Newark, N.J.



With 1,021 rushing yards, Wadley became the first Hawkeye in 14 years to go over one-thousand yards in consecutive seasons.



His 34 career touchdowns leave him two shy of the school record of 36. Now, Wadley will get to finish his career close to home.

"It's going to be big," said Wadley. "I get to play in front of my family members, my aunts and all my uncles that's too scared to get on a plane and fly out here, or don't have enough money to drive out here. They finally can see me play."

Iowa and Boston College kick off at 4:15 p.m., Central Time on Dec. 27.