Nebraska players excited for Frost to lead

He's a leader from Nebraska, for Nebraska. It quickly became evident Sunday at Scott Frost's introductory press conference that he values where he's from.

That will likely play a big role in how Frost runs the Husker football program.

The Wood River, Neb. native talked about how he wants to grow the walk-on tradition in Lincoln. Frost recalled his days playing for the Huskers, with many teammates from in-state.



He says that now, too many Nebraska high school players are leaving the state to play college football.Two guys that didn't, Luke Gifford and Mick Stoltenberg, are glad to see one of their own take charge.

"I grew up here, and know a lot about him, the teams that he was on," said Gifford, a Lincoln native. "It's pretty cool for me, and I know there's a lot of guys like that on our team, so I think everybody's going to buy in and really dive into it, and work hard for him."

"He's from here, he's excelled here, he definitely knows what he's doing," said Stoltenberg, from Gretna. "I think it'll be exciting to get us back to our roots, get Nebraska back to where it was. I came here to do that."

Frost said Sunday that he expected most of his Central Florida staff to join him in Lincoln. On Monday, Frost announced the addition of seven assistants, all of whom were with him at UCF.



Among them, offensive line coach Greg Austin, and running backs coach Ryan Held, both Nebraska alumni. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, a former offensive lineman at Iowa, also joins the staff.