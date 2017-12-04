Electric heater leads to garage fire in Storm Lake, IA

A portable electric heater is blamed for a fire that destroyed a garage in Storm Lake, IA.

When firefighters arrived at the home, in the 400-block of Superior Street, they found the unattached garage fully engulfed in flames.

The property was owned by Matthew DeWall of Bellevue, NE. Investigators say a portable electric heater was left running in the garage, and sparked the fire.

No injuries were reported, but the garage and it's contents are considered to be a total loss. The full cost of the damage is estimated to be $15,000.