Electric heater leads to garage fire in Storm Lake, IA

By Carl Norquist, Producer
A portable electric heater is blamed for a fire that destroyed a garage in Storm Lake, IA. 

When firefighters arrived at the home, in the 400-block of Superior Street, they found the unattached garage fully engulfed in flames. 

The property was owned by Matthew DeWall of Bellevue, NE. Investigators say a portable electric heater was left running in the garage, and sparked the fire. 

No injuries were reported, but the garage and it's contents are considered to be a total loss. The full cost of the damage is estimated to be $15,000. 

