Body of missing Neligh, NE-native recovered

The search for missing Neligh, Nebraska-native Sydney Loofe is over.

Loofe's parents posted to the "Finding Sydney Loofe" Facebook page, tonight, that their daughter's body has been recovered.

In a statement, George and Susie Loofe said, "it's with heavy hearts that we share this most recent update with you all. Please continue to pray for Sydney and our entire family. May God grant eternal rest unto thee. We love you Sydney."

The family didn't say where Loofe's body was found. But, Lincoln, Nebraska police, and the FBI, have called a news conference for 9:00am, Tuesday morning, in Lincoln.

Loofe was reported missing on November 16th one day after telling friends she was looking forward to a date on November 15th.

Last week, two "persons of interest" in the case, Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, turned themselves in to police, near Branson, Missouri, on charges not connected to the disappearance of Sydney Loofe.