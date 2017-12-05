Centsable Health: Holiday baking swaps

https://www.fareway.com/health/healthy-holiday-baking-swaps

Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn Ferin shows you some simple swaps to make your holiday baking a little healthier.

Whole Wheat Flour for White Flour

o This substitution increases the nutritional benefits in almost any baked good because whole wheat includes the outer shell of the grain to provide extra fiber. Substitute half of the white flour to start with as the texture of the baked goods will change slightly.

Unsweetened Applesauce for Oil or Butter

o Applesauce moistens while keeping the calories from fat at a minimum. This substitution works well in any sweet bread, like banana or zucchini, even with pre-boxed mixes

Avocado Puree for Butter

o Both of these are fats and have nearly the same consistency at room temperature, avocado however is full of monounsaturated fats. The avocado flavor is very subtle and the creamy texture works well in fudge brownies and chocolate cakes.

Dark Chocolate for Milk Chocolate

o Dark chocolate bits are slightly lower in sugar and high in free-radical-fighting flavonoids. Plus, the richer flavor allows you to use slightly less than its milk chocolate counterpart.

Evaporated Skim Milk for Cream

o This switch will drop the fat content while keeping the consistency of cream.

Fruit Sauce for Icing

o Use a fruit sauce as a cake topping in place of icing. You won't miss the packaged icing when you taste the natural sweetness of the fruit!