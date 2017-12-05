Ex-tribal chairman gets probation for theft from casino

A former chairman of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska has been sentenced to probation and community service after pleading guilty to charges related to the misapplication of casino funds.



U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Smith Camp on Monday sentenced 63-year-old John Blackhawk to five years of probation and 150 hours of community service. He also must pay $36,000 in restitution.



Blackhawk pleaded guilty in September to theft from an Indian gaming establishment.



During 2013 and 2014, Blackhawk took unauthorized disbursements from the WinnaVegas Casino and Resort in Sloan, Iowa, totaling $36,000 in the form of gift certificates.



Blackhawk is one of nine former council members accused of a conspiracy to steal money from the casino.