Hundreds of homes have been evacuated in southern California after massive brush-fire

Thousands of homes have been evacuated in southern California.

As a massive brush-fire continues to spread after already burning 25,000 acres.

Fire engines and helicopters were responding to the so-called Thomas Fire in Ventura County Monday night.

In just three hours, the fire grew from 5,000 to 10,000 acres.

At least two structures have already burned and power outages have been reported across Ventura County.

There was a mandatory evacuation order for more than 700 homes in the area.

The fire has also led to the evacuation of a nearby college.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.