Vandals leave statements outside Sen. Fischer's Lincoln office - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Vandals leave statements outside Sen. Fischer's Lincoln office

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

A vandal or vandals left messages in large chalk letters on a sidewalk outside U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer's office in Lincoln's Haymarket District.
   
Sgt. Randy Clark says a Fischer staffer reported the vandalism a little before 8 a.m. Monday.
   
The messages included: "Never trust a land thief with your well-being," and, "`Tax Reform?' Class War."
   
Clark says Fischer's name on the building directory was scratched out and replaced with a "nasty name" that Clark would not provide. Also, red spray paint was used to cover the U.S. Senate seal on the building's exterior.
 
No arrests have been reported.

