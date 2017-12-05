WATCH LIVE: Gov. Dennis Daugaard delivers the annual budget addr - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Dennis Daugaard delivers the annual budget address at 1 p.m.

Posted:
South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard is set to outline his spending priorities to lawmakers at the state Capitol South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard is set to outline his spending priorities to lawmakers at the state Capitol
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard is set to outline his spending priorities to lawmakers at the state Capitol.

The Republican on Tuesday will give his annual budget address to the state Legislature. Lawmakers will rework this year's budget and make the next one during the 2018 legislative session. Daugaard said ahead of the speech that money will be tight for South Dakota's current and upcoming fiscal years. The session that starts in January and ends in late March is Daugaard's last as governor.

Recently released state figures show revenues for the first four months of the current budget year are roughly $8.3 million below expectations largely because of short sales tax receipts.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting will carry the 1 p.m. speech live here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.