WATCH LIVE: Gov. Dennis Daugaard delivers the annual budget address at 1 p.m.

The Republican on Tuesday will give his annual budget address to the state Legislature. Lawmakers will rework this year's budget and make the next one during the 2018 legislative session. Daugaard said ahead of the speech that money will be tight for South Dakota's current and upcoming fiscal years. The session that starts in January and ends in late March is Daugaard's last as governor.

Recently released state figures show revenues for the first four months of the current budget year are roughly $8.3 million below expectations largely because of short sales tax receipts.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting will carry the 1 p.m. speech live here.