Cold and blustery pattern takes shape - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cold and blustery pattern takes shape

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
(KTIV) -

The big changes that we've been talking about throughout the past week have finally arrived and they're not going anywhere! That potent cold front has moved onto our east and now we're under a NW flow regime which will allow cold air to continue to pump in. Highs in the 20s and  30s and lows in the teens and 20s will prevail right into this weekend with blustery conditions expected from time to time. Today, wind chills will likely be in the single digits and teens due to NW winds, occasionally gusting toward 30 mph. Minor disturbances continue to dip down out of Canada through the week as well giving us some clouds and maybe a few flurries as well. We could see a few spotty flurries today into tonight but we're not expecting any accumulation. By the latter half of the weekend a ridge looks to briefly build in. This looks to help moderate our temperatures just a little bit with highs climbing back into the upper 30s and 40s by Sunday afternoon. Our weather pattern looks to remain rather dry and quiet into next week with mostly to partly sunny skies prevailing.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.