Pretrial continued for Neligh, NE man charged with sexual abuse

A pretrial for a Neligh, Nebraska man facing multiple sex assault and abuse charges in two counties, will be continued to the end of January.

51-year-old Darryl Lierman pleaded not guilty to child sexual assault charges and child abuse in Madison County.

His pretrial has been pushed back to January 31 at 9 a.m.

Lierman already faces multiple sexual assault charges in nearby Antelope County.

According to court documents the most recent sexual assault took place on May 1st while Lierman was out on bail.

Lierman's trial has been delayed until February to give the defense more time to prepare.