Rock Valley, IA man formally charged with first-degree murder in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rock Valley, IA man formally charged with first-degree murder in death of grandfather

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) -

A Rock Valley, Iowa man has formally been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson in the death of his grandfather back in October. 

19-year old Santos Rodrigez, Jr. is charged in the October 29 death of his grandfather, 84-year old Luis Luevanos. 

Rodriguez is scheduled to be arraigned on December 11.

Rodriguez Jr. was extradited from Utah where he was arrested in early November.

Authorities say they discovered Luevanos' body inside his home, after responding to a fire inside the home.

Investigators say Rodriguez Jr. admitted to stabbing his grandfather, and intentionally setting the fire afterward before fleeing to Utah.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.