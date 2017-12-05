Rock Valley, IA man formally charged with first-degree murder in death of grandfather

A Rock Valley, Iowa man has formally been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson in the death of his grandfather back in October.

19-year old Santos Rodrigez, Jr. is charged in the October 29 death of his grandfather, 84-year old Luis Luevanos.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be arraigned on December 11.

Rodriguez Jr. was extradited from Utah where he was arrested in early November.

Authorities say they discovered Luevanos' body inside his home, after responding to a fire inside the home.

Investigators say Rodriguez Jr. admitted to stabbing his grandfather, and intentionally setting the fire afterward before fleeing to Utah.

