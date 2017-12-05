Sioux City North High School evacuated following bomb threat

UPDATE:

"When we received this notification of a threat, we immediately engaged our crisis protocol," said Sioux City Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman. "We immediately engaged the police department."

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of more than 1,000 students from Sioux City North High School.

Tuesday night, the hunt is on for the person responsible.

The 1,500 students, and over 100 staff members, were evacuated to nearby North Middle School after a bomb threat was discovered on Tuesday.

Sioux City school officials say a bomb threat was discovered on a North High School computer late, Tuesday morning.

A student read a message on a computer game message board that said a bomb would be set off in the school at 1:28 p.m.

Sioux City Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said in a press conference, this afternoon, students were evacuated from North High School shortly after the threat was reported.

Gausman says the threat was specific enough to warrant evacuating the building.

Sioux City Police swept the building during the evacuation and found no sign of a bomb or potential weapon.

Students' parents were notified via automated phone message after the evacuation.

District officials say the students' safety is their highest priority.

"Our very first priority, our highest priority is to take care of the students and our staff members," said Gausman. "We understand that our parents want communication as soon as we can get them that communication and so we did our best to give them that communication as early as possible, however, our goal is not to communicate first and evacuate second. It's quite the other way around."

Students were evacuated to the middle school in 15 minutes.

They were bussed back to the high school at 2 p.m., took class attendance, and were dismissed at regular time.

Gausman says the nature of the threat leads he, and police, to believe the threat was made from someone inside the school.

Police and the district are looking to find who's responsible.

It's unclear what the guilty individual could be charged with.

Gausman says all evening events at the school will go on as planned, and school will go on as normal on Wednesday.

